With Kiko Casilla completing his move to La Liga outfit Elche a few days ago, the Whites are now left with the young Frenchman as their only stopper with any kind of meaningful first team experience, and the need to address that shortcoming is obvious.

Earlier in the week, we brought you the news that Leeds have drawn up a three-man shortlist for the position, with targets including Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman, Levante’s Daniel Cardenas, and young Norwegian prospect Kristoffer Klaesson.

As yet, it remains to be seen who Leeds will push hardest to sign.

Elsewhere, reports reports have emerged suggesting Leif Davis is on the verge of a loan move to Bournemouth.

The Cherries enquired just a few months ago about taking the left-back on a permanent deal, but it is not yet decided for definite that he will depart, temporarily or otherwise.

He reported back for pre-season testing a fortnight ago along with the majority of Marcelo Bielsa's squad and while he was missing from a recent first team training video, the YEP understands it was through illness and not because a move is imminent.

It remains to be seen whether or not he will still be a part of Bielsa’s contingent come the start of the top flight campaign next month.

