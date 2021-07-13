Leeds United transfer gossip: Whites push for £31m deal, Euro 2020 star misses preseason trip

Nahitan Nandez. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The Whites will be eager to build on their ninth-placed finish from last term, and the most obvious way they can help themselves to do that is by bringing in some reinforcements for Marcelo Bielsa’s first team squad at Elland Road.

The arrival of left-back Junior Firpo from Barcelona has already laid down a statement of intent, and the hope will be that there are more fresh faces to follow in the coming days and weeks.

And if this fresh batch of speculation is to be believed, they may not be too far away at all.

Here are today’s Leeds United rumours…

Whites given Damsgaard boost

Leeds United’s hopes of completing the signing of Sampdoria winger Mikkel Damsgaard this summer may have been given a lift, according to Tuttosport.

The 21-year-old will not be part of the club’s pre-season training camp, fuelling rumours that he could be on the move this summer.

The Whites have been linked with a potential move for the Denmark international for some time now, and his star has risen significantly after a standout Euro 2020 campaign.

Signing him won’t come without its issues, however, not least the fact that his current employers are said to value him at around £34 million, as per Il Secolo XIX.

Nandez deal still on

Leeds are also still pushing hard to sign Nahitan Nandez, but could face issues in that area too.

As per Corriere dello Sport, Cagliari are refusing to lower their £31 million asking price for the midfielder, and Marcelo Bielsa’s men are yet to meet their valuation of the Uruguayan.

Nandez has been on Leeds’ radar for some time now, but again, like Damsgaard has been away on international duty at the Copa America.

Interestingly, he spent some time playing at right-back for Uruguay in that tournament.

Here are the best of the rest of today’s Premier League rumours below…

Leeds United transfer chief Victor Orta is locked in talks today [Tuesday] to sign an unnamed potential replacement for departed goalkeeper Kiko Casilla. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Celtic have set a huge asking price of £20 million for Kristoffer Ajer, meaning Newcastle will need to make him one of their most expensive transfers ever if they want to sign him this summer. (The Athletic)

The deal for Newcastle United to sign Mario Lemina may have been unlocked after Southampton registered their interest in Isaac Hayden. The Saints want to sign the Toon midfielder – and could send Lemina in the opposite direction. (Daily Mail)

Brighton are monitoring wide man Marc Cucurella. The 22-year-old currently plays for Spanish outfit Getafe and has a £15m buyout clause. (The Argus)

Arsenal are ready to push ahead and get a deal over the line for Brighton Ben White now that Euro 2020 has concluded. The Gunners are will test Brighton's resolve as the 23-year-old is no longer away on international duty with England. (Evening Standard)

QPR have signed Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne for an undisclosed fee. The 23-year-old moves to West London on a three-year contract with Rangers having the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months. (Various)

Arsenal are late entrants in the chase for Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, who has looked close to joining West Ham. (Transfer Market Web)