The Brazilian international, not included in United's 25-man squad for the pre-season tour of Australia, has been training alone back at Thorp Arch as speculation continues to rage over his future, with the drawn-out transfer saga regarding his switch to Catalonia now poised to be concluded shortly, according to reports.

Barca have tabled an official €58m bid - which could rise to €67m with future add-ons - with a deal now said to be in its final stages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some reports on Wednesday night suggested that Leeds have accepted the offer, with Raphinha set to sign a deal with the La Liga outfit until the summer of 2027.

Leeds United winger Raphinha. Picture: Getty Images.

Raphinha joined Leeds from French side Rennes in 2020 for a fee believed to be in the region of £17 million plus add-ons.

The winger, 25, who has made 67 appearances for United, scoring 17 goals, has also been pursued by Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Blues had previously agreed a deal in the region of £60million with Leeds, but the player has consistently been holding out for a dream move to Barcelona, the club he has set his heart on joining.

Speaking about Raphinha's future last Thursday, United head coach Jesse Marsch said: 'There's urgency from his end, I think, to come up with a solution. We have to in the next couple of days see how things stand and see how we go.

"It hasn't been an easy time for him this summer.

"Things have come and gone and there have been a lot of little discussions. Right now he's our player.