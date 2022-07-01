Leeds United transfer news: Barcelona ready to make offer 'worth up to £60m' to beat Chelsea to Raphinha signing, Championship club 'agree terms' for Whites defender

The Raphinha transfer saga took another twist earlier this week with Chelsea moving into pole position to sign the player amid interest from Arsenal and Barcelona.

However, the story seems to have taken yet another turn with the latest development included in our round-up of all the latest gossip from Elland Road and around the Premier League.

Leeds United rumours

Millwall are set to complete a loan move for Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell having agreed terms with the Elland Road club (South London Press - MORE).

Kalvin Phillips is expected to undergo his medical at Manchester City today ahead of a £42m move to the Premier League champions (The Yorkshire Post - MORE).

Premier League rumours

RAPHINHA: Has been the subject of interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona this summer. Picture: Getty Images.

Juventus want Chelsea to activate the £102m release clause for Matthijs de Ligt, although the Stamford Bridge club are progressing with talks to sign the Netherlands international (The Telegraph - MORE).

Tottenham Hotspur's bid to sign Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence is moving closer, with Boro set to receive £15m plus add-ons for the player (Sky Sports - MORE).

Juventus want to sign Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino and are willing to offer French midfielder Adrien Rabiot in return (Calciomercato - MORE).

West Ham have stepped up their bid to sign Jesse Lingard with the player now officially a free agent after leaving Manchester United (The Guardian - MORE).