The Whites made sure to maintain their unbeaten home record against the top flight’s so-called "Big Six" with a commanding performance that severely dented their visitors’ hopes of ensuring qualification for next year’s Champions League.

Stuart Dallas gave Marcelo Bielsa's men the lead before Son Heung-Min netted an equaliser, but subsequent strikes from Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo were enough to hand the Whites all three points.

And in particular, Bielsa was pleased to see his record signing make such a positive impact.

Speaking after the game, the Leeds manager said: “Rodrigo is a vital player for us.

“The obligation of all of us who are part of this group is to manage to get him to be able to do everything he’s capable of doing.

“After the time he spent without playing, he played half an hour against Brighton, 45 minutes with the U23s and he came on in the game today. After each appearance he’s played better than he had in the previous game.

“It’s important we manage to see the richness he has, football wise. He’s a player who has solutions to the problems of the game without anyone indicating them to him.”

Next up for Leeds is a clash against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday lunchtime

