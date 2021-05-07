Leeds United transfer news: 'Chaos' threatens to derail summer deal, Whites target wants fresh challenge

The Whites slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Brighton last weekend, bringing to an end a run of six games unbeaten in the process.

Marcelo Bielsa's men also slipped out of the top half as a consequence of that result, and the Argentine will be fully aware of how important it is to up the ante against Spurs if they are to force their way back into the upper echelons of the table.

Speaking ahead of the game, Bielsa addressed the decision he faces over who to start at the heart of defence.

He said: "Pascal [Struijk] and Llorente have shown that they can live up to the level that the previous people who have played in this position were playing at.

"But as you well know, there are other factors that are taken into consideration when you look at each game.

"And in any case what I always consider is what is best for the team and what is best for each player that participates because there is nothing more important than to look at the participation of each player.

"Every time you take a decision you don't only think about the good of the team, you consider each individual.

"Being a starter doesn't just generate a hierarchy within the players available so it doesn't favour any player to be in a starting position if they are not in conditions to respond at their best level."

