Leeds United transfer news: Major boost in pursuit of Whites target, West Ham odds on favourites to sign attacker
Leeds United had plenty to celebrate against West Brom on Sunday afternoon.
Not only did returning supporters get to witness a win that secured them ninth-place in the Premier League table, but they also had the opportunity to say goodbye to firm favourites Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi, with the pair set to leave Elland Road this summer.
Reflecting on Sunday, Berardi said: "It was very emotional from early in the morning.
"When I woke up I started to think about the day and it was very emotional.
"One friend told me recently, that your experience is like a difficult book to read... but when you finish it, you have good memories of this book and it was a really nice book to read.
"I was thinking about the lads who give me everything every single day. The club, this man [Victor Orta], everyone at the club helped me every single day with everything.
"I faced some difficult moments and they were ready for me and to help. I was thinking about that. I couldn't talk with the guys [before the game] because I was very emotional.
"Living with these feelings and these memories is the best feeling I could have.
"It was incredible to have the fans back at the stadium. We missed this. I hope next season the guys can enjoy it more."
Asked to sum up his Whites career in five words as a final send off, Berardi smiled: "It was a crazy experience."
