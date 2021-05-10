Leeds United transfer news: £21.5m price tag revealed in Whites hunt, Liverpool keen on Elland Road ace

The Whites have not been beaten by any of the clubs who tried to form a European Super League last month, and their impeccable display against Spurs ensured that they are still very much in the running for a top half finish with just three games left to play this term.

Stuart Dallas’ opener against the north Londoners was cancelled out by an effort from Son Heung-Min before Patrick Bamford restored the Whites’ advantage and Rodrigo wrapped up the three points.

Speaking after the game, former Elland Road defender Rio Ferdinand hailed Marcelo Bielsa’s men for continuing to silence their doubters.

He said: "They have not burned out this season and they didn’t last season.

"If you speak to the players, they take it as an insult. I spoke to [Liam] Cooper, the captain and he took it as an insult that people say that about them.

"They back themselves fully, the training sessions are very intense physically and mentally. People look at it and say it’s crazy, but they’re not fighting a relegation battle here, they’re a team that’s on the up and a club that’s on the up.

"Imagine if they had fans in here, that’s the thing. Would it work for them, or would it be pressure that works against them? I don’t know, that will be interesting to see next year.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation involving Leeds United and their top flight rivals below...

1. Abraham wants out Tammy Abraham will push to leave Chelsea this summer. Newcastle United are interested in signing him. (The Athletic)

2. Leeds told Lang price Leeds United must topple Club Brugge's club-record sale of Wesley to Aston Villa if they are to sign Noa Lang this summer. The Whites will have to pay over £21.5 million for the player. (GVA)

3. Murphy set to agree new deal Jacob Murphy is set to agree a one-year extension to his Newcastle United contract amid links to Burnley and Watford. (Chronicle)

4. Campbell urges Gunners to sign Berge Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged the Gunners to pursue a move for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge this summer instead of Brighton star Yves Bissouma. (Football Insider)