Leeds United transfer news: £21.5m price tag revealed in Whites hunt, Liverpool keen on Elland Road ace
Leeds United kept up their impressive home record against the Premier League’s big six with a 3-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday afternoon.
The Whites have not been beaten by any of the clubs who tried to form a European Super League last month, and their impeccable display against Spurs ensured that they are still very much in the running for a top half finish with just three games left to play this term.
Stuart Dallas’ opener against the north Londoners was cancelled out by an effort from Son Heung-Min before Patrick Bamford restored the Whites’ advantage and Rodrigo wrapped up the three points.
Speaking after the game, former Elland Road defender Rio Ferdinand hailed Marcelo Bielsa’s men for continuing to silence their doubters.
He said: "They have not burned out this season and they didn’t last season.
"If you speak to the players, they take it as an insult. I spoke to [Liam] Cooper, the captain and he took it as an insult that people say that about them.
"They back themselves fully, the training sessions are very intense physically and mentally. People look at it and say it’s crazy, but they’re not fighting a relegation battle here, they’re a team that’s on the up and a club that’s on the up.
"Imagine if they had fans in here, that’s the thing. Would it work for them, or would it be pressure that works against them? I don’t know, that will be interesting to see next year.”
