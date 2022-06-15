Leeds United transfer news: Raphinha 'attracting interest' from Premier League giants, Leeds in race for released Napoli star as Manchester City look to 'aid' Kalvin Phillips move

The Whites have bolstered their ranks already this summer with the arrivals of Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen strengthening Jesse Marsch's options for the 2022-23 campaign.

Phillips and Raphinha are expected to be the two Leeds players in the most demand this window but that is no guarantee that both will leave the club.

We have rounded up the latest gossip involving Leeds and rated the strength of each rumour out of 10.

Raphinha attracting interest from three Premier League clubs

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have all expressed an interest in Raphinha, per a report by The Athletic. Chelsea's continued interest depends if they can recruit Ousmane Dembele, who is set to become a free agent.

Raphinha has been linked with a move to Barcelona but the La Liga club's financial situation may prevent them from meeting Leeds' valuation for the Brazilian.

Rumour rating - 8/10: It is no surprise there are plenty of clubs linked to Raphinha, who has been a stand-out player for Leeds since his arrival in October 2020. The Whites paid £17m for the player and any sale worth more than £50m could suit all parties.

RAPHINHA: Has been linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer. Picture: Getty Images.

Leeds eye Napoli star

The Whites are reportedly one of three Premier League clubs, alongside Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, looking at the possibility of signing Dries Mertens.

That is according to outlet Voetbal Flitsen, as the Belgian looks set to leave Napoli this summer as he has yet to agree a new contract the Italian club. He has been with the Serie A side since 2013.

Rumour rating - 2/10: It seems unlikely Leeds would opt for Mertens given he turned 35 in May. Jesse Marsch's two recruits so far this summer are aged 21 and 24 respectively, suggesting Leeds are looking to the future with their recruitment. There is also the issue of wages, with Mertens reportedly on €150,000 a week in Italy.

DRIES MERTENS: Reports in Belgium claim he is the subject of interest from Leeds, Newcastle and Crystal Palace. Picture: Getty Images.

Manchester City to raise funds for Kalvin Phillips move

Manchester City could raise approximately £200m through player sales to help fund a move for Kalvin Phillips, claims The Telegraph.

The England international is reportedly a target for the Premier League champions following the departure of defensive midfielder Fernandinho at the end of the season.

Rumour rating - 7/10: Man City have a lot of quality players in their ranks and there are some - such as Gabriel Jesus - who may want to move for more game time. It seems plausible for City to identify Phillips as a target. Along with his undoubted qualities in the heart of midfield, Phillips will also help fill the club's homegrown squad quota.

Liverpool make bid for Leeds winger

Liverpool have made a bid worth up to £60m for Leeds winger Raphinha, reports the Daily Star via Spanish outlet Sport.

The Reds have been linked with the Brazilian in the past, with Raphinha's international teammate Fabinho even claiming he 'expected' the Whites forward to move to Anfield last summer.