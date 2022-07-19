Leeds United transfer news: Whites and West Ham interested in £34m-rated Rennes striker, Leeds set to win race against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur for highly-rated teenager

He will be the second Whites player to join the London outfit, who have already signed Charlie Cresswell on loan.

Leeds have been linked with more incomings in recent days with Barcelona confirming the arrival of Raphinha last week to free up more funds for the Whites.

And with the 2022-23 season fast approaching, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and gossip from Elland Road and around the Premier League below...

Leeds are interested in French striker Martin Terrier but Rennes will want at least £34m for the 25-year-old who is also being eyed by West Ham United (L'Equipe - MORE).

The Whites are set to sign Sonny Perkins following the 18-year-old's departure from West Ham. Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur had also been interested in the player who scored 10 goals in 20 Premier League 2 games last season (Daily Mail - MORE).

Jesse Marsch insists that Jack Harrison is a "big part" of Leeds United's plans moving forward amid interest for the winger from Premier League rivals (The Yorkshire Post - MORE).

Atletico Madrid have reached out to Cristiano Ronaldo's representatives with the forward open to leaving Old Trafford this summer (AS - MORE).

MARTIN TERRIER: The Rennes striker is attracting interest from Leeds and West Ham, according to reports in France. Picture: Getty Images.

West Ham have submitted a bid of £30m plus add-ons for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana and are still interested in signing free agent Jesse Lingard (Evening Standard - MORE).

Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to undergo a medical at Arsenal after the Gunners agreed a £30m fee with Manchester City, who are preparing a bid for the Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella to replace the Ukrainian (The Guardian - MORE).