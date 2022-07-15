Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'close to' £21m deal for PSG striker, Newcastle United 'preparing £20m bid' for Leeds winger

The sale of the Brazilian is expected to earn Leeds an initial £50m, with a further £5m in add-ons. The club are already among the top spenders in the Premier League this summer with close to £100m paid in transfer fees.

The Whites continue to be linked with more incomings as Jesse Marsch looks to build his squad ahead of his first full season in charge at Elland Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the transfer rumours and news from Leeds and around the Premier League has been rounded up below...

JACK HARRISON: Is reportedly attracting interest from Newcastle United. Picture: Getty Images.

Leeds United are close to agreeing a £21m deal with PSG for French striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, the Whites previously had a bid of £17m rejected for the player. The Frenchman scored 12 goals in 32 games on loan at Lens last season (90min - MORE).

Newcastle United are ready to pay £20m for Whites winger Jack Harrison but Leeds would seek a higher fee before considering to sell the player (Mail Online - MORE).

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on finally sealing a £15m deal to sign Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence (The Yorkshire Post - MORE).

Frenkie de Jong is open to leaving Barcelona but his agent has told Manchester United that the Netherlands midfielder does not want to move to Old Trafford (Sport - MORE).

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to turn down a mega-money offer to move to a Saudi Arabian club, with Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid interested in the forward who is reported to want a move away from Manchester United (ESPN - MORE).

Arsenal are interested in signing Man City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, with the North London club working on a deal for the Ukrainian (The Athletic - MORE).

Everton are in talks with Wolves over a potential deal for Morgan Gibbs-White, who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United (Sky Sports - MORE).