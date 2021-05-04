Leeds United transfer news: Whites deal is 'foregone conclusion', Bielsa makes decision on future of Elland Road player

Elland Road. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The Whites were beaten 2-0 on the south coast, with Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck scoring the goals for the hosts.

The result means that Marcelo Bielsa's men fell out of the top half of the table, with Arsenal and Aston Villa both picking up wins against Newcastle United and Everton respectively.

Reflecting on Saturday’s match, Elland Road winger Jack Harrison suggested that the absence of teammate Kalvin Phillips, who missed out on the clash, was a key factor in his side’s defeat.

A loan move taking Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz from to Legia Warsaw this summer is practically a "foregone conclusion". (Wysoki Pressing) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking after the matc h, he said: "Kalvin is a huge player for us.

"He's done excellent and he's a massive part of our team. We've got some great players on the bench that can step in and add different aspects to the game as well.

"You saw today in the middle they added some things that we might have been missing.

"Kalvin is a brilliant player for us and breaks up a lot - he's obviously key to how we play but those players came in and work hard... I thought they did well."

Vitesse defender Danilho Doekhi has ‘aroused the interest’ of Newcastle United and Rangers. (De Telegraaf) (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Next up for Leeds is a meeting with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime.

The last time the two sides met, the North Londoners ran out 3-0 winners, with Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, and Toby Alderweireld scoring the goals.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours involving Leeds United and the rest of their top flight rivals below...

Leeds United rising star Alfie McCalmont is set for a higher-level loan next season. The midfielder has spent time with League Two Oldham Athletic this term. (Football Insider) (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are back on the trail of Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy and could land him for nothing this summer. (TEAMtalk) (Photo by Ian Walton - Getty Images)

Defender Alex Cochrane has signed a new deal with Brighton. The left-back has penned a fresh contract until 2022 with the Premier League side. (Official Club Website) (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Brighton and Crystal Palace have set their sights on signing West Brom loan star Mbaye Diagne this summer. (Football Insider) (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Burnley and Norwich City are interested in a deal to sign Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie this summer. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Burnley's valuation of Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall may not be enough to sign the player this summer, with a bidding war set to commence for the 24-year-old. (Alan Nixon - The Sun) (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)