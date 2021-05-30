Leeds United transfer news: Whites emerge as favourites to sign attacker, English target will cost £20m

The Spaniard bid an emotional farewell to the Whites last weekend alongside Gaetano Berardi, but will go down in history for his contributions in getting the club promoted back to the Premier League after a lengthy absence.

And Hernandez himself is seemingly delighted to have played his part.

"We have done the most important thing," said Hernandez, speaking to LUTV.

"After promotion, I think in the first year, we showed that these players and this squad had the right level to compete in the Premier League against everybody and this is the first step.

"I think the second step is to consolidate this and start to think bigger and start to think of the next step and try to improve next year.

"I hope that this happens in the future and I know that with these players and these people in the dressing room it's easy to achieve.

"Hopefully from now I support Leeds from Spain or from wherever I am, from the TV with a different sight of the screen.

"I will try to give all my support to the players and the club."

Speaking about his relationship with his Elland Road teammates, he added: “I leave this club like a friend and they know they have a friend and a family here for the rest of my life and in Spain, in Castellon, they have a family.”

