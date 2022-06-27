Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'in talks' with three players to replace Kalvin Phillips, Leeds step up interest in Strasbourg defender who is being eyed by Newcastle United and Napoli

The transfer is set to generate between £42m and £50m for the Whites, with the club reportedly already identifying replacements for the 26-year-old.

Below, we have rounded up all the latest rumours from Elland Road and across the Premier League as clubs ramp up their business with the season just over a month away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United rumours

TYLER ADAMS: Is the subject of interest from Leeds, according to reports. Picture: Getty Images.

RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams is one of three players who Leeds have opened talks with as they look to replace the outgoing Kalvin Phillips. Mohamed Camara from Red Bull Salzburg is also a player on the Whites' list of targets. (Yorkshire Evening Post - MORE).

Leeds United have increased their interest in Strasbourg defender Gerzino Nyamsi, who is also being eyed by Newcastle United and Napoli (Goal - MORE).

Raphinha, who is strongly linked with a move away from Elland, wants to wait to see if an offer from Barcelona arrives amid interest from Premier League clubs (Sport - MORE).

Meanwhile, Arsenal are to set to submit an improved offer for Raphinha after having a their first bid for the Brazilian rejected (The Athletic - MORE).

Premier League rumours

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus is on the cusp of joining Arsenal after agreeig a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium (The Guardian - MORE).

West Ham United are interested in signing Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse. The Hammers have also made an offer to Jesse Lingard with the Manchester United player set to become a free agent (Sky Sports - MORE).

Brandon Williams could be available for £10m this summer, with the defender's future at Manchester United increasingly uncertain (Mail Online - MORE).