Leeds United transfer news: Whites open talks for £15m attacker, Bielsa plots raid for English midfielder
Leeds United will bid an emotional farewell to veteran duo Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi on Sunday afternoon.
The pair will leave Elland Road this summer, and will have one last opportunity to line up for the Whites when they play host to West Brom on the final day of the Premier League campaign.
The match will also see fans return to the ground for the first time since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, and will give Marcelo Bielsa’s men an opportunity to finish their season on a real high.
Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash, the Argentine manager paid tribute to his departing duo.
He said: "They have been a reference for Leeds, for the team, for the squad, for the fans, two excellent professionals, great team mates.
"They are footballers who have been very influential, very decisive.
"Sincerely, throughout the three years, I have had great respect for how they go about their profession and of course football wise they have a lot of ability too.
"And for the club, we have great sadness that they will no longer be part of the institution.
Referencing the return of fans, he added: "It's a homage that they totally deserve and it's something that 'by chance' that they are being able to play in front of the fans in the last game of the season.
"It is very good luck that it is this way because it wouldn't have been fair if they weren't able to live that moment.”
