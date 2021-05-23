Leeds United transfer news: Whites open talks for £15m attacker, Bielsa plots raid for English midfielder

The pair will leave Elland Road this summer, and will have one last opportunity to line up for the Whites when they play host to West Brom on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

The match will also see fans return to the ground for the first time since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, and will give Marcelo Bielsa’s men an opportunity to finish their season on a real high.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash, the Argentine manager paid tribute to his departing duo.

He said: "They have been a reference for Leeds, for the team, for the squad, for the fans, two excellent professionals, great team mates.

"They are footballers who have been very influential, very decisive.

"Sincerely, throughout the three years, I have had great respect for how they go about their profession and of course football wise they have a lot of ability too.

"And for the club, we have great sadness that they will no longer be part of the institution.

Referencing the return of fans, he added: "It's a homage that they totally deserve and it's something that 'by chance' that they are being able to play in front of the fans in the last game of the season.

"It is very good luck that it is this way because it wouldn't have been fair if they weren't able to live that moment.”

We’ve gathered the rest of today's Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Magpies eye up Carter-Vickers Newcastle United are one of the clubs in talks to sign Cameron Carter-Vickers. Bournemouth and Anderlecht also want the Tottenham Hotspur defender. (SBI Soccer) (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images) Photo: Jacques Feeney Buy photo

2. Gunners confident on Bissouma deal Arsenal are 'confident' of signing Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer. (Daily Star) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo: Mike Hewitt Buy photo

3. Toon back in for Choudhury Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has rekindled his interest in Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo

4. Wilder links to West Brom persist Chris Wilder is still West Brom's preferred candidate to take over from Sam Allardyce in the dugout, but there are still obstacles that could derail any potential deal. (The Sun) (Photo by Mike Egerton - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Pool Buy photo