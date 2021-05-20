Leeds United transfer news: Whites plot £56m double raid, West Ham enter hunt for Serie A star

The Whites will host West Brom in front of a returning Elland Road faithful on Sunday, safe in the knowledge that they have secured a top half finish on their long-awaited top flight comeback.

A 2-0 win over Southampton on Tuesday was enough to seal the deal, and reflecting on his side’s achievement, Patrick Bamford said: “It’s fantastic.

“For the club as a whole, for everyone, the management, the staff, everyone who works behind the scenes, the kitchen staff at the training ground and everyone, they have been at the club for 16 years.

“Some of us players have been here for two or three years so we don’t really know what it’s like. But everyone at the club suffered and this one is for them and they deserve it. They have stuck with us through the hard times as well.

“In the first half, we probably couldn’t have complained if we went in losing,” admitted Bamford.

“They performed really well in the first half and we couldn’t keep the ball. Every time we won it back we just gave it back to them which made it really difficult to keep up the intense pressure.

“At half-time, we readjusted ourselves a little bit and came out a lot stronger in the second half.

"On the balance of the game, we probably deserved to win but, in the first half, they were definitely better.”

