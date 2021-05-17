Leeds United transfer news: Whites plot to 'snatch' £21.5m midfielder, Elland Road international set for new deal

The Whites put four past the Clarets without reply at Turf Moor to strengthen their hopes of a top half finish.

Mateusz Klich opened the scoring, with Jack Harrison doubling the advantage partway through the second half and Rodrigo adding a brace late on.

Speaking after the game, Marcelo Bielsa was quick to praise his record signing too.

He said: "Rodrigo is a player at a very high level.

"He's one of the strikers for the Spanish national team and they are a powerhouse. He's a player, like I've said before, that it takes him a while to get to his full form. When he finally finds his full form he's a player that is very unbalancing.

"The players have legitimate aspirations to play more but the best thing for any player is to be in conditions to play well," he said.

"Then you can play well or not well. If you're not in good form, it's very difficult to play well. I think these 50 minutes that Rodrigo played against Tottenham and today, that were at a very good level, are preferable than to play a lot of minutes when you're not at your best. I think in the game against Tottenham and the game today, I think we saw a version of Rodrigo close to what he's capable of."

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Toon want ex-Burnley man Newcastle United could sign free-agent defender Udoka Chima one year after the youngster was released by Premier League rivals Burnley. (All Nigeria Soccer) (Photo by Peter Powell - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Pool Buy photo

2. Arsenal open bidding for Berge Arsenal have made a first offer of around £17 million for Sander Berge, but that falls short of Sheffield United’s demands. (Jeunes Footeux) (Photo by CATHERINE IVILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: CATHERINE IVILL Buy photo

3. Bissouma price revealed Arsenal or Liverpool will reportedly have to cough up a fee of £40m to land Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer. (The Sun) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo: Mike Hewitt Buy photo

4. Man United keen on Jebbison Manchester United are keeping an eye on young Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison. (90Min) (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo