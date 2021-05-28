Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'pushing' to land big money deal, Forward will be allowed to leave this summer

Not only did they beat West Brom last weekend, but they did so in glorious sunshine in front of a crowd of supporters at Elland Road – albeit a limited one.

What a fitting setting, therefore, to bid farewell to two of the clubs most adored veterans.

Both Gaetano Berardi and Pablo Hernandez played their final match for Whites against the Baggies, with both receiving superb ovations from fans and teammates alike.

Saying goodbye to two players who have had such a positive impact during their spells at Leeds was always going to be emotional, and reflecting on his time in Yorkshire, Berardi made it clear that he has loved his time with the club.

"It's difficult. I was realising this in the last weeks," said the Swiss defender, asked by LUTV about moving on from the city of Leeds itself.

"I was thinking about this, you are leaving the city, you are leaving the people, you are leaving the club and it's sad, it's really sad and it's hard.

"But this is life and of course there will be a chance to come back here. I don't know when, just to see games or watch some games and to see some people.

"It's not over forever so I am happy to leave with these feelings and to bring something important from this experience with me."

