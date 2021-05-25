Leeds United transfer news: Whites target headed for exit door, Potential winger swoop in pipeline
Leeds United will look back on their first season back in the Premier League as a huge success.
The Whites finished ninth in the table in the end, and capped off a stellar campaign with a 3-1 win over West Brom on Sunday, with goals coming courtesy of Rodrigo, Kalvin Phillips, and Patrick Bamford.
One of the standout performers of their season has been striker Bamford, who ended the campaign with an impressive 17 goals and seven assists to his name, and David Prutton is convinced that he should have earned a spot in England’s European Championship squad, which was announced on Tuesday.
"Get him in there," the Sky Sports host told the YEP.
"He's got no tournament baggage and he's a great team player who is a hard worker and selfless.
"He's performed under pressure at a big club and always rises to the challenge of the questions against him.
"He's an all round good egg.
"Patrick is a very bright, intelligent and self aware fella and he will know that people will have been looking at him this season and saying 'go on then, show us what you can do.
"I think it's testament to his importance to the team that even when stellar signings have come in he has been possibly one of the first names on the team sheet and again when he has come back he has been one of the first names on the team sheet."
