Leeds United transfer news: Whites want Arsenal winger as 'substitute for Raphinha', Leeds face competition from Everton and West Ham for £10m-rated Wolves winger

Barca agreed a £55m deal with Leeds – with around £50m up front with future add-ons – for the 25-year-old, who was unveiled in the Catalan city on Friday afternoon.

Leeds have put a provision in the deal that means Barca will have to pay a significant penalty if the agreed amount does not arrive within the agreed time frame.

Posting a message to Leeds followers on Instagram after completing his move, Raphinha said: “Life is made up of meetings and goodbyes and the amazing times I have lived in Leeds will always be in my memory. I will never forget the club that hugged me, the club I was representing when I first went to the Brazilian national team.

NICOLAS PEPE: Has been linked with Leeds United as a replacement for Raphinha. Picture: Getty Images.

“I want to thank you for all the love, trust, support and all the joys I enjoyed at Leeds United, without a doubt it was an incredible experience in my career.

“Everywhere I have been, I’ve always rooted for a team, which I identify with and Leeds would be no different. For sure, in England, it’s the club I’ll always be ‘following’ and cheering as a fan because it is the club which allowed me to live one of my ‘biggest’ dreams, which was to play in the Premier League.

“Undoubtedly, it is the team which will be in my heart for all my life.”

And with Raphinha's move finally confirmed, Leeds continue to be linked with more incomings and we have rounded up the latest transfer news and rumours from Elland Road and around the Premier League below...

Arsenal forward Pepe is wanted by Leeds as a replacement for Raphinha. The Ivorian, who joined the Gunners for £72m, is also wanted by Sevilla, Marseille and Lyon and is no longer part of Mikel Arteta's plans (Diario de Sevilla - MORE).

Adama Traore is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, including Everton, Leeds and West Ham with Wolves set to seek a £10m fee for the player (Express and Star - MORE).

Chelsea's hopes of securing a deal for Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry have been dealt a blow after the former Arsenal player opted to remain with the German champions (Football London - MORE).

Jesse Lingard is considering moving to Saudi Arabia where he could earn £10m a year after leaving Manchester United at the end of his contract last month (Daily Star - MORE).

Everton are in talks with Burnley over a deal for Maxel Cornet. The Ivory Coast winger reportedly has a release clause in his contract following the Clarets' relegation (The Athletic - MORE).