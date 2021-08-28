Writing in a column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: “He had an outside chance of going to the Euros only to miss out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

“But the Whites’ No 9 has started the new season really well, take away the Manchester United game and that goes for everyone.

“He came up against Yerry Mina in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Everton at Elland Road and I thought that battle was fascinating.

“That showed a real side to Patrick that has developed, that stir for the fight and being ready to go up against an individual that is his opposite number and really take it to him.

“That really helped fuel the emotion of the match.

“There was no doubt that the atmosphere was absolutely phenomenal anyway as fans finally returned to the Elland Road stands in full but that battle really helped to dial-up the heat in it.

“It just showed another side to him.

“We all know about Patrick and it’s become a bit of a stereotype as him coming across as a nice, polite and eloquent fellow.

“But also he’s got a streak to him on a football pitch which I think you need to succeed at the very top which he is doing at the moment.

“Patrick could be even better than last season this year.”

