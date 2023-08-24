Leeds United hope to make Joel Piroe and Nadiem Amiri the first of what they hope will be four signings before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1.

Now Tyler Adams has been sold to Bournemouth for £24m, the Whites have the cash to pursue their top targets after a summer which has seen seven players loaned out.

And although at the time of writing bids for Piroe and Amiri are not yet thought to have been accepted, both deals appear to be rapidly moving in the right direction.

At least one centre-forward is high on Leeds’ list after selling Rodrigo and losing Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph to injury.

Georginio Rutter is yet to adapt to English football, Willy Gnonto – who now looks likely to stay – works best from wide, and like Joseph, Joe Gelhardt and Sonny Perkins have potential, not proven pedigree.

Swansea City's Piroe was heavily linked in January is likely to be available at around £12m.

Greater depth is also needed in midfield after Weston McKennie's unsuccessful loan ended, Adams was sold, Marc Roca loaned out and Adam Forshaw released.

Archie Gray and Ethan Ampadu have formed an impressive partnership but Leeds must not to ask too much of 17-year-old Gray in particular in his first season of senior football. The grandson of Leeds legend Frank can play further forward, whilst £7m signing Ampadu also provides cover at centre-back.

LONG-STANDING TARGET: Swansea City striker Joel Piroe

There were conflicting reports on Thursday about how close Leeds were to 25-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Amiri, also of interest to Marseille, but it was claimed personal terms had been agreed.

The Whites learnt to their cost with Max Aarons, who decided at way past the 11th hour to join Premier League Bournemouth, that nothing is done until everything is.

A right-back is also a target with Luke Ayling exposed at times by manager Daniel Farke's fondness for pushing full-backs as high as possible, Sam Byram needed at left-back and doubts about West Ham United-linked Cody Drameh.