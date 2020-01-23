Leeds United 'turn attention' to Premier League striker, Sheffield United man a '£20m target' for Arsenal, Manchester United 'rejected' by Lyon striker: Rumours

Leeds United have reportedly seen a deal worth £20m in total for Southampton man Che Adams rejected by the Premier League club, leaving them to consider how best to proceed in their hunt for a frontman. In other news, one of Sheffield United's heroes of the season is the subject of interest from Arsenal, and Manchester United receive more bad news after their Burnley defeat with a top striker refusing their advances. All that and more in today's roundup of rumours.

1. Dembele rules out move Manchester United target Moussa Dembele has ruled out a move to Old Trafford, saying he will remain at Lyon until the end of the season. (Metro)

2. Brighton to seal Mooy deal On-loan Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Aaron Mooy will reportedly make his move from Huddersfield Town permanent for a 5m fee. (Various)

3. Woodgate quotes 30m for defender Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate has slapped a 30m price tag on Burnley target Ben Gibson. (Teeside Live)

4. Fraser wanted by Hammers West Ham United are interested in Bournemouths Ryan Fraser, previously linked with Arsenal and Liverpool. (Daily Mirror)

