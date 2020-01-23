Latest Premier League news

Leeds United 'turn attention' to Premier League striker, Sheffield United man a '£20m target' for Arsenal, Manchester United 'rejected' by Lyon striker: Rumours

Leeds United and Sheffield United both feature in today's roundup of rumours.

Leeds United have reportedly seen a deal worth £20m in total for Southampton man Che Adams rejected by the Premier League club, leaving them to consider how best to proceed in their hunt for a frontman. In other news, one of Sheffield United's heroes of the season is the subject of interest from Arsenal, and Manchester United receive more bad news after their Burnley defeat with a top striker refusing their advances. All that and more in today's roundup of rumours.

Manchester United target Moussa Dembele has ruled out a move to Old Trafford, saying he will remain at Lyon until the end of the season. (Metro)

1. Dembele rules out move

On-loan Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Aaron Mooy will reportedly make his move from Huddersfield Town permanent for a 5m fee. (Various)

2. Brighton to seal Mooy deal

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate has slapped a 30m price tag on Burnley target Ben Gibson. (Teeside Live)

3. Woodgate quotes 30m for defender

West Ham United are interested in Bournemouths Ryan Fraser, previously linked with Arsenal and Liverpool. (Daily Mirror)

4. Fraser wanted by Hammers

