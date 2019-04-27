Leeds United v Aston Villa: It is not over yet for Whites, insists Adam Forshaw

‘BELIEVE’ was the message, picked out on the lower tier seats of the East Stand that greeted the Leeds United players ahead of last month’s home win over Millwall.

It is, though, something that has been in short supply around Elland Road since an Easter that blew a giant hole in the club’s automatic promotion push.

Back-to-back defeats against Wigan Athletic and Brentford, allied with Sheffield United claiming a maximum six points, means the race could be run before head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s men even kick-off at noon tomorrow.

Victory for the Blades at home to already relegated Ipswich Town at tea-time would leave Leeds trailing their rivals from down the M1 by six points.

A goal difference that is 11 worse off than the Blades even before today’s meeting with a side who have already conceded 73 times this season means there will be no way back.

“If anyone said they weren’t going to watch it then I don’t know why you wouldn’t,” said Adam Forshaw yesterday when asked if he planned to tune in to events at Bramall Lane.

“It will mean everything to us if Ipswich get a result. If not we prepare for the play-offs. It is possible because it is still mathematically possible.

“Yes, it is not in our hands anymore and we are relying on other results, plus a big swing in terms of goal difference. But it is not dead in the water. Pressure can do strange things.”

Leeds, it seems, are living proof of that point. Kicking off after the Blades in both Easter fixtures the Elland Road club felt the pressure of knowing their big rivals had already claimed all three points.

The flipside was the victory over Sheffield Wednesday a fortnight ago when Bielsa’s players were as relaxed as they have been in weeks and that seemed to be down to knowing the Blades had stumbled earlier in drawing 1-1 at home to Millwall.

If, as Forshaw desperately hopes, Ipswich can pull off a shock result at Bramall Lane then there is every chance Leeds may play with the shackles off.

“At Middlesbrough we had a great group of lads, a real core,” Forshaw said when asked about the character of the squad.

“I would say it is similar here, everyone pulling in the same direction with a mix of people who have been at big clubs, but with that drive from the young lads who are determined to play in the Premier League.

“It is all about believing in what got you to this position and worked for you. We have trained just as normal this week, done the same sessions and same drills.

“We can’t forget what has got us here into this position where we have done so well. It is not over yet and there’s still plenty to play for.”

If Leeds can take the race to the final weekend possible salvation comes from their own trip to Portman Road as the Blades head to Stoke City.

But it seems a big ‘if’, especially with Bramall Lane likely to be bouncing come kick-off today. Nevertheless Forshaw insists all is not yet lost.

“This is the inconsistency of this league,” added the midfielder. “If there was a team who were consistent week-in, week-out then they would have been in the Premier League before now.

“We were 10 points clear at Christmas at Boro and yet it still ended up going to the last day. That is just the way the league is.

“It is very tough, mentally, physically, everything. You are tested to your limit at the end of the season, but you have to keep believing.”

Amid the two-way Yorkshire scrap for automatic promotion there has been a dread among supporters of the two combatants that the play-offs would be their fate.

Neither has a good record in these promotion deciders. The Blades have competed in the play-offs eight times and yet are still waiting to go up via that route.

Leeds, meanwhile, have proved similarly unsuccessful in their past four appearances. The first of these came way back in 1987 as two goals for Charlton Athletic defender Peter Shirtliff broke United hearts in extra-time of a final that had already gone to a replay after being level over two legs.

Watford in 2006 and Doncaster Rovers two years later also beat Leeds in the final, while Millwall edged out Simon Grayson’s side over two legs in 2009.

Such a record does not inspire confidence, but if it is to be the play-off route then Forshaw insists Leeds should still be favourites. “I would say so,” he said.

“I am going to be biased, but from both playing in and watching the team this season I think we have been brilliant. I would say we have been as good as anyone to watch, so why not.”

Tomorrow’s visitors to Elland Road may have a thing or two to say about that. Villa will arrive in West Yorkshire on the back of a club record ten-game winning run.

Jack Grealish’s return from injury has been instrumental in this uplift in form, but Leeds will go into the high noon showdown with one win over Villa to their name already this season, Kemar Roofe’s dramatic stoppage-time strike capping a remarkable comeback just before Christmas. It is results such as this that give Forshaw hope going into not only the final home game of the regular season, but also the play-offs.

“If anything, if it is the play-offs for us then we would like to build some momentum,” added the midfielder, who moved south from Boro at the start of last year.

“Get some confidence and win these games. Winning breeds confidence so why wouldn’t you want to prepare as normal as ever?

“We would like to put a marker down on Sunday to show what we still are. It is a chance to show that if us and Villa were to potentially meet (in the play-offs) then this is what you are up against.”