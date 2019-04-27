Leeds United v Aston Villa: Marcelo Bielsa cites Dean Smith's Villa as "different" to anyone else

HEAD coach Marcelo Bielsa admits Leeds United are facing an offensive team "different" to anything else in Sunday's Championship showdown against Aston Villa.

Villa approach Sunday's clash at Elland Road on the back of a club record ten-straight wins that have taken Dean Smith's side up to fifth, guaranteeing the Claret and Blues of a play-offs place.

Leeds are now facing the possibility of facing in-form Villa in the play-offs and Bielsa has deep respect for a side whose tally of 58 goals is the joint-best in the division along with fourth-placed West Brom.

"It's a team with offensive skills that are different to the other teams," said Bielsa.

"They have many offensive players, they have many wingers, they have an offensively spirit and many of these players are playing at a very good level."