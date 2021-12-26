Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa: Postponement blow.

The Whites’ Covid-19 outbreak that forced the postponement of their Boxing Day trip to Liverpool has put paid to Villa’s visit to Elland Road.

While there are no new cases among Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team squad, the players who tested positive last week are still isolating and the club’s injury problems have not cleared sufficiently to allow them to muster the required numbers to face Villa.

A Premier League statement said: “The postponement is a result of the ongoing COVID-19 cases and injuries at Leeds which saw their Boxing Day match against Liverpool called off. The Board accepted the postponement application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper).”

Leeds have been able to re-open their Thorp Arch training ground for the remaining players, though, and with their Covid-positive players all asymptomatic and expected to be out of isolation in time for January 2, the hope is that the Whites will return to action against Burnley.