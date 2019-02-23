Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers: Latest from Elland Road

Leeds United retunr to Championship action today with the visit of Bolton Wanderers to Elland Road.

Tyler Roberts comes in for the injured kemar Roofe as the only change from the team that beat Swansea City in United’s last outing ten days ago. Roofe is out for up to eight weeks with knee ligament damage. Stuart Dallas returns to the squad but the Bolton clash has come too early for Gaetano Berardi, Barry Douglas and Adam Forshaw. Jack Clarke is also absent following his recent health scare at Middlesbrough.

Last six games: Leeds United WLWLDW, Bolton Wanderers LDLLWL.

Referee: T Harrington (Cleveland).

Last time: Leeds United 2 Bolton Wanderers 1; August 14, 2018; League Cup. First half goals from Patrick Bamford and Samuel Saiz saw Leeds through as Bolton suffered their only defeat in the opening five fixtures.

Key opposition player: Mark Beevers. Leeds will be keen to follow promotion rivals Norwich’s lead in putting Wanderers to the sword so experienced heads such as Beevers will be key.

Talking point: The injury jinx at Elland Road struck again to rule out Kemar Roofe this week. Can Leeds cope without their 14-goal top scorer?