Leeds United v Cardiff City: Roberts misses Bluebirds clash with a ‘kick’ but Pennington makes timely return

DEADLINE DAY striker signing Tyler Roberts will miss Leeds United’s Championship clash with Cardiff City tomorrow with a minor knock but centre-back Matthew Pennington is fit to face the Bluebirds.

United brought in Roberts from West Brom for £2.5m on transfer deadline day but head coach Thomas Christiansen has revealed that the 19-year-old arrived having taken a “kick” and will miss this weekend’s clash at Elland Road as a result.

BACK IN THE FRAY: Matthew Pennington.

The teenager will begin training with Leeds next week but Everton loanee Pennington has recovered from the knock that kept him out of Tuesday night’s goalless draw at Hull City.

Pennington was replaced by Conor Shaughnessy for the clash at the KCOM but Shaughnessy was stretchered off with an ankle injury after just six minutes and Christiansen has reported that Shaughnessy is looking at several weeks out.

Pennington’s return comes at a time when centre-back and captain Liam Cooper is still suspended for another three games, with fellow centre-back Pontus Jansson one yellow card away from picking up a two-match ban for ten cautions.

No 10 Samu Saiz remains suspended for the next three games while midfielders Kalvin Phillips and Eunan O’Kane will also be absent through serving the final games of their bans. Right back Luke Ayling (ankle) - who is out for the season - and striker Caleb Ekuban (foot) remain injured.

Asked if new recruit Roberts would feature against Cardiff, Christiansen said: “Not for this game. Next week he will start. He came with a kick and he will need just one week.

“He’s a striker who is young, fast and with good technique, he’s intelligent and he can play on the wings also so it’s a player we can use in several positions.”

Providing an update on Pennington and Ekuban, Christiansen said: “Pennington is okay. Ekuban still needs time. Give him a week/ten days.

On Shaughnessy, United’s head coach revealed: “He will be out for several weeks and we will see next week because it was very inflamed and there were some ligaments that were touched.

“We need to see it exactly next week when the inflammation has gone.”