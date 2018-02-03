Leeds United v Cardiff City: We’ll see where we stand at end of crucial month – Christiansen

LEEDS UNITED head coach Thomas Christiansen has acknowledged that February is likely to be a definitive month in terms of the club’s play-off mission.

The tenth-placed Whites head into today’s game with bogey side Cardiff City on the back of a dispiriting run of results, which has seen them fail to win any of their last five Championship matches and pick up a desperately disappointing two points from a possible 15.

Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen (Picture: Bruce Rollinson).

After wasting a run of fixtures that on paper looked benign, Leeds face play-off candidates Cardiff, Sheffield United and Bristol City before hosting a side chasing automatic promotion in Derby.

February then ends with a home game with an outside top-six candidate in Brentford and in March it does not get any easier with a trip to eighth-placed Middlesbrough followed by a home game with leaders Wolves.

Christiansen said: “It is a big month with difficult games against top six teams. But I am convinced that we are going to make good results and take good points.

“It is very crucial. At the end of the month we will see where we stand and take a conclusion. But of course they are difficult games.

“Every game is another game. If we did not take good results (before), we can do it now.

“This is it. We need to be positive and think that we can do it and why not? We know what we are able to do and if we have a good day we can beat everyone.”

Christiansen has professed to being happy with the club’s transfer dealings last month, although latest £2.5m signing Tyler Roberts is to miss today’s game with a minor knock.

He added: “I believe we have made good signings in this period. Two of them have already played and we have Tyler, a new signing and an interesting one. He will also help the team for sure.”