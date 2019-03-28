Leeds United v Millwall: Pontus Jansson and Adam Forshaw passed fit for Whites

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has been passed fit for this weekend's Championship clash with Millwall at Elland Road.

The Whites centre-back was initially ruled out for three weeks after picking up a knee issue in the the 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United before the international break.

Jansson pulled out of the Sweden squad last week and has been battling hard to be match fit and retain his place in the heart of Marcelo Bielsa's defence for the visit of the Lions on Saturday afternoon.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw is also set to be involved following an eight-game absence since picking up a knee problem of his own against Norwich City in early February.

Kemar Roofe remains sidelined but has stepped up his rehab at Thorp Arch in recent days as he continues to recovery from ligament damage also to his knee.

Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is one certainty to miss the fixture after picking up a red card against the Blades which will see Bailey Peacock-Farrell return in goal following his exploits with Northern Ireland.

United head coach Bielsa gave an update over where his squad were at ahead of the fixture with Neil Harris' side.

"Both players are ready," he told his pre-match press conference over the fitness of Jansson and Forshaw.

"(Kemar) Roofe is not going to be ready against Millwall but he'll be available after that."