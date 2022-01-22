Players are supposedly brought in to fit with a club’s ethos and way of playing and targets – from first-team down to under-23 and academy level – are carefully scrutinised and selected for suitability, with both the coaching and recruitment department of a club being on the same page.

In that regard, Leeds United are well catered for with the relationship between Marcelo Bielsa and Victor Orta having been a strong one during their time together.

There has been joined-up thinking in bringing in the vast majority of United’s senior players over the past few years – from the likes of Raphinha and Jack Harrison to Diego Llorente and Dan James. All look tailor-made to feature in a Bielsa side renowned for its intensity, relentlessness and high energy.

But it is the purchasing of a host of emerging players which has arguably been where the biggest successes are for Leeds.

Without question, Leeds have one of the best crops of young talent in the Premier League, with the potential for the likes of Joe Gelhardt, Leo Hjelde and Lewis Bate to be worth their weight in gold with astute cultivation in the years ahead. Others are not far behind either.

There are other clubs where the recruitment has appeared to be scattergun. Everton are perhaps the biggest high-profile example, but others may throw the name of Manchester United into the pot with some justification.

Which brings us onto today’s opponents Newcastle United.

It seems, in this month at least, that the Magpies are being linked with every name under the sun with a plethora of international players – whose agents are clearly wanting a piece of the action – being tipped to head to Tyneside with money no object for the club’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Newcastle’s approach, with respect, seems to lack strategy. Anyone can spend money, but it’s about spending it well.

It should perhaps come as no surprise in that regard that one of the club’s important priorities this month is actually bringing in a new director of football with Brighton’s highly-regarded technical director Dan Ashworth having reportedly held talks.

This week, Everton have also been linked with Ashworth. Therein tells a story of two clubs struggling to build a philosophy throughout the organisation and having made clear mistakes at recruitment level.

Leeds do not have this problem. It is probably why, even for all of their difficulties this season in terms of availability and form issues, they currently find themselves in a better position than those two aforementioned clubs.

Good results against Newcastle and Everton – whom they visit on February 12 – would further emphasise that point.

On the dynamic between himself and Orta, Bielsa, self-deprecating as always, said: “Moreover than my opinion, there’s evidence of the growth of Leeds United since Victor Orta has been here.

“The teams are produced through the individualities. In that sense, he has picked well.

“I think he has found the adequate players that adapt to the way of playing of Leeds. The majority are young and the players are usually worth more after they have been here.

“That means he has picked players with a margin of growth, a potential to be better. He is a person who knows the market very well with regard to young players and different countries.

“He’s picked young players who are very good. Just to name a few – Pascal (Struijk), Gelhardt and Hjelde. All of these things, you do not need me to describe them because I am describing things that you can see in reality.”

Speaking of reality, while the facts show that Leeds recorded back-to-back league victories at a timely juncture in exhilarating fashion at West Ham last weekend, their work is far from over.

The importance of today’s game has been apparent for several weeks and the fact that Leeds have registered a couple of positive results does not change that in any way, shape or form.

If Leeds win, they will move 13 points clear of Newcastle, who can cut the gap to a manageable seven with a victory of their own.

For his part, Bielsa is not being presumptuous. In a season which has been far from straightforward, that is undeniably wise.

On how he views the relegation picture, he added: “We have to see how many points are in play and what games the other teams have. You have to see in the succession of results which see tendencies – positive or negative.