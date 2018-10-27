Leeds United v Nottingham Forest: Latest from Elland Road

Leeds United welcome Nottingham Forest to Elland Road in the Championship's teatime kick-off.

Team news: Pontus Jansson returns from a one-game ban following his outburst live on Sky TV just seconds after the draw with Brentford earlier this month. Gaetano Berardi is likely to make way after sustaining a muscular injury during the first half of Wednesday’s win over Ipswich. Marcelo Bielsa went with a three-man backline in Jansson’s absence but should revert to a back four. Barry Douglas is a doubt with the hamstring injury that has kept the left back out for three games.

Last six games: Leeds United LDWDLW, Nottingham Forest WDDWLW.

Referee: G Eltringham (Tyne & Wear).

Last time: Leeds United 0 Nottingham Forest 0; January 1, 2018; Championship. Thomas Christiansen’s side remained in the top six despite starting the year with a goalless draw on home soil.

Key opposition player: Lewis Grabban. Finished last season as the runner-up in the Championship Golden Boot and he has again been in the goal, with eight from ten starts for Forest.

Talking point: Michael Hefele famously responded to scoring a late winner for Huddersfield against Leeds live on Sky Sports by swearing in his post-match interview. Bearing in mind Pontus Jansson’s recent suspension, the former Terrier may be best advised to keep his counsel if asked to appear on screen post-match today.,