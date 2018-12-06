Leeds United v QPR: Jamie Shackleton to replace injured Stuart Dallas at right back with Patrick Bamford and Izzy Brown back 'available' for Hoops clash

JAMIE SHACKLETON will replace the injured Stuart Dallas at right back for Leeds United's Championship hosting of QPR on Saturday for which Patrick Bamford and Izzy Brown are back available after long lay-offs.

Dallas is facing between four and six weeks out with a fractured foot and Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that the versatile Shackleton will fill the role against the Hoops with Luke Ayling still not ready after his knee injury.

Skipper Liam Cooper is also facing around six weeks out with a knee injury with 20-year-old Finn Aapo Halme replacing Cooper at centre-back following his loss to injury in last weekend's 1-0 win at Sheffield United.

But Bielsa has also revealed that attacking duo Bamford and Brown are now back in contention following their injuries with Bamford having suffered a posterior cruciate ligament knee injury back in September.

Brown, meanwhile, has not played first team football since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament on loan at Brighton back in January though both have recently played for United's under-23s.

Asked about the situation at right back, Bielsa said: "Honestly I think that Ayling couldn't play, Dallas played, now Dallas can't play Shackleton will play."

Running through the latest injuries, Bielsa added: "Ayling will be back in this month. Berardi and Cooper it could be at the end of January or beginning of February. Pearce and Dallas also will be back in the following weeks. Bamford and Brown are available now."