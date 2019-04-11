Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday: No fresh injury worries for Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa has revealed Leeds United have no new injury concerns ahead of this weekend's Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

United were left sweating over the fitness of Pablo Hernandez ahead of the midweek trip to Preston on Tuesday but the Spaniard was passed fit just an hour before the 2-0 win.

The Argentine has now revealed that he has a fully-fit squad for the visit of the Owls this weekend barring the ongoing absence of defender Barry Douglas who has already been ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

Kemar Roofe once again stepped off the bench at Deepdale as he continues his comeback after two months sidelined but is set to remain on the bench behind striker Patrick Bamford following his double against North End.

Bielsa said: "Everything is well with every player. This type of situation is nice to have."