Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion – Marcelo Bielsa all ears when it comes to problem-solving

MARCELO BIELSA’S glittering coaching career may have spanned well over three decades, but the Leeds United head coach remains open-minded on finding potential solutions.

Leeds head into tonight’s game with Championship leaders West Brom on the back of a run of just one victory in their past four league matches, with their lack of ruthlessness in the final third in danger of taking the shine away from another high-class start to the season under Bielsa.

INJURED: Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Bielsa insists that he is aware of the situation and is happy to take opinions on board, with he and his players using all the tools at their disposal in terms of analysis to try and remedy the situation.

On the opinions from supporters, the Argentine acknowledged: “I do not ignore it, I listen to it.

“I am very curious about the opinions that are all around of the decisions that I take because sometimes there are opinions that help us.

“It is an obligation managers are forced to do what they think because their job is to try and combine one group of footballers. I listen to all the opinions, but I try and build my own opinions.

“We focus the situation with all the points of view.

“What we can do in trainings, what we can do with videos and also what we can do talking with the players and the group, individually.

“We try to pay attention to all the aspects. First of all, because it is our job and we have time to do it and also because it is a problem the team are having and we want to solve it.”

Leeds will again be without injured playmaker Pablo Hernandez – who scored a magnificent goal after just 17 seconds of the Baggies’ visit to Elland Road on March 1 which saw the hosts run out emphatic 4-0 winners.

Bielsa, who will also be missing Adam Forshaw (hip), added: “You always miss a player like Pablo when he is not in the team.

“But we are in good condition to put another player in to replace him.

“Of course we miss Pablo, you cannot not miss him, but the team can resolve his absence.”

Last six games: Leeds WDLWDL; West Brom DDWDWW.

Referee: D Coote (Nottinghamshire).

Last time: Leeds 4 West Brom 0, March 1, 2019; Championship.