Leeds United v Wigan Athletic: Work ethic has transformed Whites under Marcelo Bielsa

IF ever a passage of play summed up the tremendous workrate fuelling Leeds United’s push for the Premier League then it was the one that came at Wigan Athletic’s DW Stadium in November.

With the Yorkshire visitors having fought back from a goal down to lead 2-1, the Latics won possession midway inside their own half before Josh Windass was released by an incisive pass.

Only Pontus Jansson stood between the striker and the goal at that stage, only for the cavalry to turn up via a posse of six white shirts. All were ‘busting a gut’ to get back, meaning the ball had been reclaimed by the time anyone from Wigan could get anywhere near to supporting Windass.

“This video says everything about this team,” tweeted Jansson once footage of the incident had gone viral later that evening. “Last year, we looked at each other and expected the team-mate to run home. This year, if you don’t run home you gonna hear it from everyone!”

Six months later, that same work ethic is still very much in evidence as Leeds look to end a 15-year exile from the top flight.

United’s energy levels in last weekend’s victory at home to Sheffield Wednesday were every bit as high as during that 2-1 triumph over Paul Cook’s men earlier in the season.

Three more points today at Elland Road will further strengthen the grip Marcelo Bielsa’s side hold on second place, especially if Sheffield United fail to beat Nottingham Forest at lunchtime.

As that November game proved, however, Wigan do pose a threat. Bielsa said: “This is a team with possibilities for how they play is better than their league position. This situation has been repeated in the Championship. It is something produced every week. Sometimes the teams at the top are playing teams in worse positions. But, after you see the (Norwich) game (when Wigan drew 1-1 last Sunday), you do not see this difference about the level of the teams.”

Liam Cooper is a major doubt for Leeds after suffering a muscle injury in the warm-up ahead of the derby victory over Wednesday. Gaetano Berardi stands by to deputise once again, while Patrick Bamford is expected to start again up front.

Last six games: Leeds United WLWLWW, Wigan Athletic LWDDLD.

Referee: S Duncan (Northumberland).

Last time: Leeds United 1 Wigan Athletic 1; October 18, 2016; Championship.