Leeds United vow to support Jordan Stevens as FA charge youngster over alleged betting rule breach

Leeds United say they will stand by Jordan Stevens, after the teenager was charged for a breach of betting regulations by the FA.

The 19-year-old midfielder is alleged to have made 59 bets on football last season, which is against FA Rule E8.

He has until next Thursday to respond to the allegations, but his club have indicated he will accept the charge.

A club statement said: "We acknowledge the charge from the FA regarding Jordan Stevens and a breach of betting regulations.

"Jordan has been fully cooperative with the club and the authorities since the incident was brought to our attention and we can confirm that he will accept the charge.

"The player fully understands he has made an error and whilst we are aware that there may be consequences for his actions, we must also remember that Jordan is a 19-year-old man yet to cement his place as a first team footballer and we believe that educating young players around the various pitfalls which present themselves at this stage of their career is of the upmost importance.

"Therefore we are committed to standing by and supporting all of our young professionals, including Jordan Stevens."