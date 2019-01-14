Leeds United weigh up £2.5m deal, Middlesbrough and Norwich eye MLS star, West Brom chase Premier League duo, Derby County want Newcastle ace - Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Norwich City will compete against each other to sign Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes while Huddersfield Town, Crystal Palace and Fulham are also interested. (TEAMTalk)

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

Meanwhile, Leeds United are weighing up a £2.5m swoop for Swansea City winger Daniel James with Jefferson Montero also on Marcelo Bielsa’s list of targets. (The Sun)

The Whites are still said to be mulling over a loan deal for Arsenal goalkeeper Emilano Martinez, despite the imminent arrival of Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid. (Daily Mail)

Derby County are looking for an experienced goalkeeper to cover Scott Carson and have identified Newcastle United’s transfer-listed Rob Elliot as a target. (The Sun)

Ipswich Town are close to finalising a deal for Brentford star Alan Judge after the Bees decided to cash in on the winger who has just six months left on his contract. (Various)

Brentford could face a battle to keep a hold of key defender Chris Mepham with Southampton, Leicester City and Bournemouth all chasing a £15m transfer. Ollie Watkins is also attracting interest from Southampton. (The Sun)

Stoke City defender Moritz Bauer is being considered in a loan deal by Wolverhampton Wanderers as they source cover for first choice right-back Matt Doherty. (Daily Telegraph)

Wigan Athletic are interested in West Ham and Aberdeen defenders Connor Townsend and Graeme Shinnie, respectively, as they hope to bolster their backline this month. (The Sun)

West Brom could be set to sign Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn on loan until the rest of the season after Harvey Barnes was recalled by Leicester City. (Daily Mirror) However, Rangers are also reportedly chasing a deal. (Scottish Sun)

It also claimed West Brom are eyeing a loan move for Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe, who has impressed for the Gunners in this season’s Europa League. (Daily Mirror)

Hull City are ready to make a move for Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty having impressed on loan at League One side Shrewsbury Town. Rotherham United are also credited with interest. (The Sun)

The Tigers are on the brink of a signing, though, with Cardiff City defender Matthew Connolly set to undergo a medical on Monday. (Hull Live)

Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill is being touted with a move to the Premier League with Leicester City, Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion all credited with interest. (TEAMTalk)