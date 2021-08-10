Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien is a target of Leeds United (Picture: PA)

Leeds are said to be comfortable with the squad as it stands, despite it being known since before the summer window opened that they were lining up central midfield and wing targets.

Kinnear says there is no panic as the summer window enters its final three weeks and, although he would not rule it out entirely, is not anticipating much in the way of transfer business.

“If I was going to bet on it I would suggest there’ll be little movement between now and the end of the window but, if you had asked me at the same time last season, I would have said there wouldn’t be any movement and then we brought in Raphinha,” he told The Square Ball podcast.

Angus Kinnear, right, with Victor Orta and Andrea Radrizzani (Picture: PA)

“It can change and the strategy is very much to be ready but it has to be an exceptional opportunity and a player who moves the team forward.”

The latest name linked to Leeds is Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien and Kinnear says there is currently no movement on that deal.

The Yorkshire Post understands the two clubs were unable to reach an agreement on a valuation for the midfielder after initial talks and no further negotiations have taken place.

Leeds are still looking for potential additions who could, as Raphinha did, come in late in the window and make a significant impact, but will not sign players in any kind of desperation.

Leeds United's big summer signing Junior Firpo. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“I think ‘sit and wait’ is probably unfair on the guys, it’s a very active process, they’re speaking to clubs, agents, monitoring the market place, trying to identify when an exceptional opportunity arises,” said Kinnear.