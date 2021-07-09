Leeds United youngsters Joe Snowdon and Alfie Hughes handed first professional contracts

Snowdon has signed for two years, Hughes for one.

Snowdon, who is 17, scored five goals in 16 appearances for the under-18s last season.

"I'm a central midfielder, I like to get forward and defend, get on the ball and dictate the game," he said of his game.

CREATIVE: Joe Snowdon

“I put a lot of hard work in and like a few tackles and I’m really looking forward to making the step up.”

Hughes, who is 18, made 21 appearances at that level and scored once. He is now set to be promoted to the under-23s.

He described himself as "quite a creative player, I like to get on the ball and make things happen and work hard for the team."

