The activity in January has had an impact on how the bookmakers see the season panning out, with Newcastle United flexing their financial muscles in their first window under new owners.

The Magpies are in the relegation zone as things stand but are tipped to survive after making a number of impressive signings.

Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon, £35m), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid, £12m), Chris Wood (Burnley, £25m), Dan Burn (Brighton, undisclosed) and Matt Targett (Aston Villa, loan) all joined the club last month.

Everton are one place and three points below Leeds in the table and are another struggling club who recruited a number of players to try and get themselves out of trouble.

The appointment of Frank Lampard as manager was followed by the arrivals of Donny Van De Beek (Manchester United, loan) and Dele Alli (Tottenham, undisclosed) while Vitalii Mykolenko (Dynamo Kiev, undisclosed), Nathan Patterson (Rangers, £11m) and Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa, loan) have also joined the Toffees since the turn of the year.

Premier League spending reached the second-highest level ever for a winter window with the league’s gross spending at £295million, according to estimates from finance company Deloitte.

Leeds failed to land target Brenden Aaronson, with Red Bull Salzburg reportedly rejecting two bids for the player although the Whites did turn down the chance to loan Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Winks, indicating Marcelo Bielsa is happy to go with what he has got as he waits for the return of key players.

Below is how the relegation odds look for the bottom 10 Premier League clubs following the January transfer window.

1. Norwich City - 1/5 Norwich City (1/5) - The Canaries are the odds-on favourites to be relegated. The club are currently 17th in the table.

2. Watford - 1/3 Watford (1/3) - The Hornets are strong contenders to make an immediate return to the Championship. Alongside Norwich, they have lost the highest number of league games this season.

3. Burnley - 4/7 Burnley (4/7) - Currently rock-bottom of the table, Burnley are another side odds-on to go down. Sean Dyche's side have won just one game this campaign but have played the fewest matches of any side with 18.

4. Newcastle United - 6/4 Newcastle United (6/4) - The Magpies are currently in the bottom three but their January spending has saw their odds of avoiding relegation rise.