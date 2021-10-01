Sheffield United' s Rhian Brewster and Levi Colwill, on loan at Huddersfield Town from Chelsea, have also retained their place in the squad.
Brewster scored a penalty in coach Lee Carsley's first game in charge last month, at home to Kosovo. Centre-backs Colwill and Cresswell were unused substitutes.
Cresswell is the son of former Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and York City striker Richard. The 19-year-old made his first league appearance at home to West Ham United at the weekend.
Stoke City's Joe Bursik, Arsenal's Tyreece John-Jules and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey, all of whom have spent time on loan at Doncaster Rovers, are also included. So is Arsenal's Emile
Smith-Rowe, who was on loan at Huddersfield in 2019-20 and had been tipped by some for a senior call-up.
England have European Championship qualifiers in Slovenia and Andorra on Thursday (7.15pm) and Monday (8pm) respectively.
SQUAD: Bursik (Stoke City), Green (St Etienne), Griffiths (Lincoln City, loan from West Bromwich Albion); Aarons (Norwich City), Colwill (Huddersfield Town, loan from Chelsea), Cresswell (Leeds United), Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harwood-Bellis (Anderlecht, loan from Manchester City), Livramento (Southampton), Thomas (Leicester City); Doyle (Hamburg, loan from Manchester City), Gallagher (Crystal Palace, loan from Chelsea), Garner (Nottingham Forest, loan from Manchester United), Jones (Liverpool), Palmer (Manchester City), Ramsey (Aston Villa), Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur); Balogun (Arsenal), Brewster (Sheffield United), Gomes (Lille), John-Jules (Blackpool, loan from Arsenal), Madueke (PSV Eindhoven), Smith-Rowe (Arsenal).