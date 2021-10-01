Sheffield United' s Rhian Brewster and Levi Colwill, on loan at Huddersfield Town from Chelsea, have also retained their place in the squad.

Brewster scored a penalty in coach Lee Carsley's first game in charge last month, at home to Kosovo. Centre-backs Colwill and Cresswell were unused substitutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cresswell is the son of former Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and York City striker Richard. The 19-year-old made his first league appearance at home to West Ham United at the weekend.

DEBUT: Charlie Cresswell played Premier League football for the first time against West Ham United

Stoke City's Joe Bursik, Arsenal's Tyreece John-Jules and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey, all of whom have spent time on loan at Doncaster Rovers, are also included. So is Arsenal's Emile

Smith-Rowe, who was on loan at Huddersfield in 2019-20 and had been tipped by some for a senior call-up.

England have European Championship qualifiers in Slovenia and Andorra on Thursday (7.15pm) and Monday (8pm) respectively.