England players comfort Bukayo Saka at Wembley. Pic: Getty

Three Lions trio Marcus Rashford Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were subjected to racist online abuse after missing from the spot in the penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

England reached their first major final for 55 years in the capital on Sunday night but fell agonisingly short against the Azzurri.

Head coach Gareth Southgate and captain Harry Kane both hit out at the abuse with the latter saying that the national team didn't want any support from those sending hateful messages.

Phillips has now posted his own support to his fellow players in the wake of the disappointing defeat.

"Absolutely disgusted at the unnecessary racist abuse I've seen online directed at my teammates," Phillips said.

"Nothing but love and respect for my brothers for their courage. Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, keep your heads up high. We'll come back stronger."

Rashford took to social media himself to apologise for his spot-kick miss but said he will never say sorry for who he is.

The Manchester United forward saw his mural defaced in his hometown though has since been overwhelmed by the support he received in the aftermath.

“I’ve grown into a sport where I expected to read things written about myself," Rashford said.

"Whether it be the colour of my skin, where I grew up, or, most recently, how I decide to spend my time off the pitch. I can take critique of my performance all day long, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from."

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings also hit out at Home Secretary Priti Patel, saying she cannot “pretend to be disgusted” over the racist abuse sent to footballers after she “stoked the fire” a few weeks ago by describing players taking the knee before games as “gesture politics”.