The rumour mill has continued to churn, with several Yorkshire clubs linked with new players in the latest transfer gossip.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is wanted by Liverpool, but the Whites are more open to letting the 26-year-old go abroad, with Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid among his possible suitors (El Nacional - in Catalan - MORE).

According to a report in the Sunday Mirror, West Brom are weighing up a January move for Barnsley defender Liam Kitching, with Valerien Ismael eager to reunite with the player. Although, they could face competition from rivals Birmingham City.

WANTED: Kalvin Phillips is being targeted by Leeds United's Premier League rivals Liverpool. Picture: Getty Images.

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Stoke City defender Danny Batth. The 31-year-old spent time on loan at the Owls between 2011 and 2012 (Various).

Ajax striker Danilo is attracting interest from Hull City as Grant McCann looks to bolster his forward options after losing Josh Magennis to Wigan Athletic last week (Hull Live - MORE).

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien is no longer wanted by West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United (David Anderson, via GiveMeSport - MORE).

In The Yorkshire Post, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice admitted Leeds United are the hardest team to play against in the Premier League after the Whites claimed a 3-2 win at the London Stadium on Sunday (MORE).

DANNY BATTH: Is reportedly being targeted by Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Getty Images.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne expressed his disappointment after reports of Millers fans fighting amongst themselves in the stands following their defeat at Fleetwood Town (MORE).

Sheffield United stand-in manager Stuart McCall admitted there could be 'no excuses' as the Blades were beaten by Derby County (MORE).