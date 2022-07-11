Leeds United's latest £295m market value compared to Everton, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and other Premier League rivals

Ahead of the new season, we took a look at player and club market values to gauge which ends of the table each club should be competing at.

The valuations, gathered by Transfermarkt, offer a fair indication of the divide in wealth within any given league, and also open up a debate over whether the wildly-inflated transfer market provides an accurate representation of footballers' true worth.

Transfermarkt have recently updated their player market values ahead of the upcoming campaign, and we've taken a look at where Leeds' overall squad value ranks alongside the 19 other Premier League sides.

As well as that, we've identified every club's most valuable player and how each team's value has either rose or fallen in the last 12 months. A change in a team's value will occur depending on player arrivals and departures as well as how a player's value can rise or fall depending on form.

There has been plenty of change at Leeds in the last 12 months, with six new signings in the door at Elland Road this summer while Kalvin Phillips - one of the Whites' most valuable players - has left for Manchester City.

Another of Leeds' most prized assets in Raphinha is still with the club but looks set for a move to Barcelona.

Without further ado, here's where every team ranks in terms of value according to the data...

1. Manchester City Current market value: £1.02bn. Market value increase since July 2021: 1.5% (£15.3m). Most valuable player: Erling Haaland (£135m).

2. Liverpool Current market value: £788.85m. Market value difference since July 2021: -5.1% (£-42.75m). Most valuable player: Mohammed Salah (£81m).

3. Tottenham Hotspur Current market value: £674.37m. Market value difference since July 2021: 12.7% (£75.87m). Most valuable player: Harry Kane (£81m).

4. Chelsea Current market value: £659.43m. Market value difference since July 2021: -23.3% (£-200.52m). Most valuable player: Mason Mount (£67.5m).