Leeds United's Luke Ayling frustrated by 'harsh' penalty decision in defeat at Chelsea

With the sides level in time added on at Stamford Bridge, referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the penalty spot after Mateusz Klich was adjudged to have fouled Antonio Rudiger.

Jorginho, who scored a penalty just before the hour, converted his second spot-kick of the game to hand Chelsea all three points.

FRUSTRATION: Luke Ayling appeals to referee Chris Kavanagh after he awarded a late penalty to Chelsea. Picture: Getty Images.

Ayling questioned the decision to award the penalty as Marcelo Biesla's side had nothing to show for their efforts in London.

"We are pretty gutted really," reflected Ayling.

"To come here with seven injured players - but we should have walked away with a point, if not more.

"The first penalty takes four of five minutes to get overturned and then the second one, there might be a touch but there are 20 of those in a game.

EQUALISER: Luke Ayling celebrates with Joe Gelhardt after the youngster had drawn Leeds level at Stamford Bridge. Picture: Getty Images.

"I think it was harsh. You have got to judge the game really, it is the 92nd minute, there is not much of a touch if any.

"Once he gives it, it is hard to overturn but there are loads of touches in the box all game and there is not that many penalties. It is a real harsh one."

Raphinha had put Leeds ahead from the penalty spot in the first half but Mason Mount replied just before the interval.

Joe Gelhardt equalised for Leeds on 83 minutes after Jorginho had put the hosts ahead from the spot.

Gelhardt's cameo was one of the positives for the Whites at Stamford Bridge.

"He is a great young talent who has done really well over the 18 months he has been here," added Ayling.