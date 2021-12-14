Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa says Manchester City 'weren't that good' as Whites help them to 7-0 win

In fact, the Argentinian coach went as far to say that City did not play especially well by their own high standards in a 7-0 win that equalled Leeds' s biggest defeat.
Read More
He called his team's worst performance in his three-and-a-half seasons as Whites coach.
Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kevin de Bruyne (twice), Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and substitute Nathan Ake all found the net.
"We saw what was happening but we couldn't come back from it," said Bielsa. "The sensation that the game wasn't going to change from the start to the end.
"This is the worst performance in my four years. In no moment of the game were we able to balance the game.
"Anything they attempted, we couldn't prevent it. Anything that we attempted wasn't going to prosper further than the middle of the pitch. In our half everything happened, in their half nothing happened.
"The problems were on all levels. All the solutions we implemented were insufficient. It's not that City played very well, it's a lot more noticeable we played than how well City played.
"City play like this all of the time, or similar. We have never played so badly in these four years.
"What I proposed was not good enough. You can deflect attention when some things work and some things don't.
"When nothing works out then the decisions of the one in conduction finds out what happens. I'll say it like this as clearly as possible,
"This is not a problem of individuals or the collective, nothing worked. We found no surprises in the game. The team that we faced was what we expected. The ideas and solutions that I proposed, none of it worked. I have to take responsibility in an absolute manner."