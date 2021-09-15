Leeds United's Pascal Struijk ban upheld and Liverpool's Harvey Elliott apologises to him for it

INJURY: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott in pain after fracturing and dislocating his ankle at Elland Road

Struijk will be suspended for games against Newcastle United, Fulham and West Ham United after his tackle on Liverpool's Harvey Elliott on Sunday.

The 22-year-old won the ball cleanly but in catching the 18-year-old midfielder he knocked him over, causing a fractured dislocated ankle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Elliott was quick to absolve Struijk of blame, and has actually apologised to the defenderfor the ban.

On hearing of the decision, Elliott took to Instagram - the medium Struijk used to apologise to him for the tackle - to say: on Instagram: "Sorry about this Pascal. I think it's wrong! But it'll soon blow over brother and you'll be back in no time smashing it again. Keep positive."

Despite coach Marcelo Bielsa initially indicating they were unlikely to, Leeds decided to appeal against the punishment but the Football Association have stood by referee Craig Pawson and his video assistant Peter Kirkup.

The suspension leaves Leeds short at centre-back for Friday's trip to St James's Park.