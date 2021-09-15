Leeds United's Pascal Struijk ban upheld and Liverpool's Harvey Elliott apologises to him for it

Leeds United's appeal against Pascal Struijk's weekend red card has been rejected - to the disappointment of the man whose ankle was broken by his tackle.

By Stuart Rayner
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 11:14 am
Updated Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 11:17 am
INJURY: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott in pain after fracturing and dislocating his ankle at Elland Road

Struijk will be suspended for games against Newcastle United, Fulham and West Ham United after his tackle on Liverpool's Harvey Elliott on Sunday.

The 22-year-old won the ball cleanly but in catching the 18-year-old midfielder he knocked him over, causing a fractured dislocated ankle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

But Elliott was quick to absolve Struijk of blame, and has actually apologised to the defenderfor the ban.

On hearing of the decision, Elliott took to Instagram - the medium Struijk used to apologise to him for the tackle - to say: on Instagram: "Sorry about this Pascal. I think it's wrong! But it'll soon blow over brother and you'll be back in no time smashing it again. Keep positive."

Despite coach Marcelo Bielsa initially indicating they were unlikely to, Leeds decided to appeal against the punishment but the Football Association have stood by referee Craig Pawson and his video assistant Peter Kirkup.

The suspension leaves Leeds short at centre-back for Friday's trip to St James's Park.

Struijk was on the field because Diego Llorente had suffered a muscle injury and Robin Koch missed the game with a pelvic problem. Right-back Luke Ayling filled in alongside Liam Cooper for the final half-hour and may do so again at Newcastle, with Stuart Dallas coming out of midfield to play in defence.