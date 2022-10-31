Leeds won 2-1 at Liverpool on Saturday night, ending a run of five straight defeats and climbing out of the bottom three in the process.

Following the latest round of games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final Premier League table will look.

Using their ratings for each team, they simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.

Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League win at Liverpool (Picture: PA)

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means that even at the end of October we can predict who will finish where at the end of the season, and who will be relegated to the Championship.

Nottingham Forest suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat at Arsenal while Bournemouth squandered a two-goal lead at home to Tottenham on Saturday, losing 3-2.

Brentford and Wolves played out a 1-1 draw, while Fulham and Everton finished goalless.

So what does that mean for the predicted final 2022/23 Premier League table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies scores their side's second goal in the comeback win at Bournemouth (Picture: PA)

Here’s what data experts FiveThirtyEight have worked out – do Leeds United survive?

The bottom three go down...