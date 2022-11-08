The Whites let slip an early lead after Rodrigo’s penalty and trailed 3-1 early in the second half after Bournemouth carved them apart to score through Marcus Tavernier, Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke.

Substitute Sam Greenwood curled Leeds back into it on the hour-mark and after skipper Liam Cooper had headed them level, Crysencio Summerville proved Marsch’s match-winner for the second week running.

Summerville followed up his last-minute goal at Liverpool last week by slamming home substitute Willy Gnonto’s slide-rule pass in the 84th minute to lift Leeds further clear of the bottom three.

Wilfried Gnonto celebrates Crysencio Summerville's (right) winning goal for Leeds against Bournemouth. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if he had enjoyed the last fortnight, Marsch said: “No. The good part is we feel like we can win now. Before it was like we were more waiting to lose. I think we’ve flipped that. I want to make things simple for us, but that’s not the Leeds way I hear.

“We’re just looking for consistency. It makes life easier for a manager instead of living on the edge of your emotion. I feel like we never have simple victories.”

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the the final Premier League table will look following the latest round of games and it makes better reading for the Whites.

Predicted Premier League table

Advertisement Hide Ad