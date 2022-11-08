News you can trust since 1754
Leeds United's predicted Premier League finish compared to Aston Villa, Everton, Wolves, Newcastle United and Leicester City

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch said he wants a simpler ride after his side’s roller-coaster season continued with a 4-3 home win against Bournemouth last weekend.

By Ben McKenna
21 hours ago
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 10:20am

The Whites let slip an early lead after Rodrigo’s penalty and trailed 3-1 early in the second half after Bournemouth carved them apart to score through Marcus Tavernier, Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke.

Substitute Sam Greenwood curled Leeds back into it on the hour-mark and after skipper Liam Cooper had headed them level, Crysencio Summerville proved Marsch’s match-winner for the second week running.

Summerville followed up his last-minute goal at Liverpool last week by slamming home substitute Willy Gnonto’s slide-rule pass in the 84th minute to lift Leeds further clear of the bottom three.

Wilfried Gnonto celebrates Crysencio Summerville's (right) winning goal for Leeds against Bournemouth. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

When asked if he had enjoyed the last fortnight, Marsch said: “No. The good part is we feel like we can win now. Before it was like we were more waiting to lose. I think we’ve flipped that. I want to make things simple for us, but that’s not the Leeds way I hear.

“We’re just looking for consistency. It makes life easier for a manager instead of living on the edge of your emotion. I feel like we never have simple victories.”

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the the final Premier League table will look following the latest round of games and it makes better reading for the Whites.

Predicted Premier League table

Team Predicted points
Man City 88
Arsenal 79
Liverpool 69
Tottenham 66
Man United 67
Newcastle 65
Chelsea 63
Brighton 62
Crystal Palace 50
West Ham 47
Aston Villa 45
Fulham 44
Leicester City 44
Brentford 43
Leeds United 42
Everton 39
Southampton 38
Wolves 35
Bournemouth 33
Nottingham Forest 30
